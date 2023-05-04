Indictment upheld against Franciskovic for public incitement to terrorism

Podijeli :

Pixabay

Zagreb County Court has upheld an indictment against Marko Franciskovic, his wife Lana and Natko Kovacevic for public incitement to terrorism, the court stated on Thursday.

Franciskovic is charged with two counts of public incitement to terrorism, and his wife Lana and Kovacevic with one count of public incitement to terrorism each.

All the three are suspected of having acted with the aim of seriously undermining the fundamental constitutional, political, economic and social structures due to dissatisfaction with the work of state authorities during public protest rallies from 13 November to 1 December 2021.

The protests, which were not declared to the relevant authorities, were staged against restrictions proposed by the national coronavirus crisis team.

Franciskovic was released from police custody in late February 2023.