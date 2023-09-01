Industrial output in July down after rising for two months

Podijeli :

Croatia's industrial production dropped in July 2023 on an annual basis, after being on the rise for two months, with the production of energy and consumer goods dropping the most, according to data provided by the national statistical office (DZS).

Compared to June 2023, industrial production in July dropped by 3.9% while compared to July 2022 it slid by 0.7%.

After a decrease at the beginning of the year, industrial output rose on an annual basis in May and in June, but it decreased again in July.

The annual decrease was recorded in three of five sectors and the highest decrease, of 6%, was recorded in the production of energy.

The production of consumer goods recorded a decrease of 5.2%, the production of non-durable products slid by 3.8%, whereas the production of capital goods rose by 8.5% and of intermediate goods by 0.6% on the year.

In the first seven months of 2023, industrial production declined by 0.8% compared to the corresponding period in 2022.