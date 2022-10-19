Inflation in EU close to 11 percent in September

Share:







Source: Shutterstock

EU inflation picked up in September, reaching a new record level of nearly 11%, while in Croatia it remained higher than the European average, Eurostat reported on Wednesday.

The annual inflation rate in the EU, measured by the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), reached 10.9% in September, the new highest level since the European Statistical Office began publishing data. In August, it was 10.1%.

Inflation in the euro area increased from 9.1% to 9.9%, its highest level since Eurostat has been reporting.

In September 2021, inflation was 3.6% in the EU and 3.4% in the euro area.

The new record annual inflation rates are due to the strong increase in energy prices of 40.7%. In August, energy prices increased by 38.6%.

The price of fresh food also increased sharply, by 12.7% from September 2021. In August, prices increased by 11% year-on-year.

Compared to August, the inflation rate increased in 20 member states, fell in six, and remained unchanged in one.

In September, consumer prices rose the most in the Baltic countries — Estonia (24.1%), Lithuania (22.5%), and Latvia (22%).

In Croatia, inflation was 12.6% in September, the same as in August, while in September 2021 it was 3.5%. Similar inflation rates in September 2022 were registered in Greece and Belgium (12.1%).

Germany, the largest European economy and an important Croatian trading partner, registered inflation equal to the EU average. Italy recorded an inflation rate of 9.4%. The lowest inflation rates were registered in France (6.2%), Malta (7.4%) and Finland (8.4%).