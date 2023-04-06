Inspection finds no court irregularities in DRC adoptions

Podijeli :

Emica Elvedji/PIXSELL

The Justice Ministry said on Thursday its inspection team found no irregularities in the work of the Varaždin and Zlatar municipal courts which recognised Congolese court decisions on child adoptions from the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The inspection found that the cases in question were assigned randomly and that the judges in question, according to the annual work schedule, were on duty to recognise foreign court decisions, the ministry said, adding that as a body in the executive branch it is not authorised to evaluate courts’ actions in individual cases nor check case files.

To date, the ministry said, it has not received any request from any judicial or other body for international legal aid regarding any adoption-related procedures.

The Foreign Ministry, as the competent body for providing consular assistance, conducts activities in which it cooperates with other bodies, including the Justice Ministry’s expert services, the Justice Ministry said.

The ministry’s inspection team conducts inspections following complaints and information on unlawful court administration.

The Varazdin and Zlatar municipal courts approved the adoption of children from the DRC by eight Croatian citizens who were arrested in Zambia on child trafficking charges.

This case raised the question of why the arrested Croatians applied to those courts, given that they are Zagreb residents. Domestic legal experts have said the proceedings at those courts are much quicker than in Zagreb and that a party can apply to any court, regardless of their permanent residence.

Four Croatian couples were arrested in Zambia in early December on suspicion of human trafficking and the validity of documents on the adoption of Congolese children. The eight Croatians are still in Zambia awaiting trial.