International Workers’ Day marked

Podijeli :

youtube/screenshot

International Workers' Day is celebrated on 1 May as a symbol of the struggle for a better position for workers and is associated with the strike movement in Chicago in 1886.

Around 40,000 people took part in the large protest in Chicago on 1 May 1886, demanding 8 hours of work, 8 hours of sleep and 8 hours for culture and education.

They demanded that their basic rights and dignity be recognised at a time when adults and children worked up to 16 hours a day for low wages and under difficult conditions.

There was also an armed attack on the strikers, and the 1st of May commemorates the workers who were killed during the protests in Chicago.

Although the last few years have been difficult due to crises, the data shows that the number of workers in Croatia has increased over the last five years.

International Workers’ Day is celebrated throughout Croatia, with citizens of all generations having the opportunity to enjoy various holiday activities as well as cultural and musical programmes from the morning onwards.

In the city of Zagreb, a big celebration will take place in Maksimir Park, where visitors can expect 40,000 portions of bean stew and 20,000 portions of strukli. Celebrations were also organised in Osijek, Varazdin, Rijeka and Split.