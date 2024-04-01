Interpol issues yellow notice for missing Serbian toddler

Podijeli :

N1

Interpol has issued a yellow notice for the missing Serbian toddler Danka Ilic. This was announced by the President of the Centre for Missing and Exploited Children, Igor Juric, on social networks.

The yellow notice on the Interpol website contains a description of the girl’s appearance, special marks and characteristics, date of birth, a photo and other details.

Danka Ilic went missing last Tuesday afternoon in the settlement of Banjsko Polje in Bor. She has brown hair, brown eyes and is about 85 centimetres tall.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing an olive green jacket, purple trousers, black trainers and her hair was tied back in a ponytail.