Two-year-old girl disappears in the Serbian town of Bor, ‘Find Me’ system activated

A two-year-old girl has been missing since Tuesday in Banjsko Polje, a residential area in the Serbian town of Bor, and the ‘Find Me’ system has been activated for the first time in Serbia.

Local media reported that the girl, Danka Ilic, was playing outside with her mother and brother when she disappeared.

At the time of her disappearance, Danka, who has brown hair and brown eyes, was wearing an olive green jacket, purple trousers and black shoes.

The search for the girl has been ongoing since Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Serbian Ministry of the Interior, more than a thousand people are on the scene, including the police, the gendarmerie with search and rescue dogs, firefighters, members of the mountain rescue service, hunters and citizens. Drones and helicopters are also being used, and the miners from Bor have joined the search.

Anyone with information about the missing child is urged to contact the police immediately on 192.

The ‘Find Me’ system, a Serbian version of Amber Alert, disseminates information about missing children and sends text messages to all citizens. TV and radio stations interrupt their programmes to publish a notice about the missing girl, and there are signs on motorways all over the country.