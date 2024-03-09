Istria singer-songwriter to perform at European Parliament

Podijeli :

Reuters/Vincent Kessler

Croatian singer-songwriter Elis Lovric will perform at the European Parliament in Strasbourg on 12 March, a year and a half after she held a concert at the European Parliament in Brussels, which will make her the first Croatian musician to have performed at both locations of the European Parliament.

Lovric will visit Strasbourg as a member of the Istrian branch of the Business & Professional Women (BPW) association, and she will perform at the European Parliament one of her songs, in French and in the dialect of the Labin region.

Lovric and other women of the Istrian BPW branch were invited to Strasbourg by Valter Flego, a Croatian member of the European Parliament from Istria.

He said his invitation was motivated by a wish to open the door to the European Parliament for women entrepreneurs who with their work have significantly contributed to society at the local as well as at the national level.

Lovric is an award-winning actress, artist and singer-songwriter who performs in ten languages and two dialects. She has released three albums so far, of which the last one was recently released in Japan and includes two songs translated to Japanese.

BPW International (International Federation of Business and Professional Women) is an influential international network of business and professional women from more than 100 countries in five continents. Founded in 1930 as part of the League of Nations, BPW International develops the professional, leadership and business potential of women on all levels through mentoring, networking, skill building and economic empowerment programmes and projects around the world.