Ivan Turudic sworn in as State Attorney-General

Podijeli :

N1 / Screenshot

Ivan Turudic, who was appointed as the State Attorney-General of the Republic of Croatia by the Croatian Parliament, was sworn in before the Speaker of the Croatian Parliament, Gordan Jandrokovic, on Wednesday.

“Ivan Turudic will take office after the end of the mandate of Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek, whom I thank for her work,” said Jandrokovic.

Turudic then swore that he would act in accordance with the constitution and international treaties and laws.

“You have done me a great honour with my appointment, I understand it as a great obligation and I will use all my moral and professional abilities to fulfil this task honourably and honestly and in accordance with the Constitution,” Turudic said.

Although he has taken the oath, Turudic will have to wait until the term of the current State Attorney-General Zlata Hrvoj-Sipek, who has decided to end her mandate, expires, i.e. until the end of May.

The Croatian Parliament has elected Ivan Turudic as the new State Attorney-General for a four-year term.

In parliament on 7 February, 78 MPs voted in favour of Turudic as head of the DORH, two abstained and 60 were against. Before the vote, the Opposition strongly criticised Turudic’s nomination for the post, calling on members of the parliamentary majority not to support him.