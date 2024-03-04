Jamnica announces the largest investment in employees in history

Podijeli :

Jamnica

Jamnica is investing a record sum of three million euros in the material income of its almost 1,000 employees.

This is the largest ever additional investment on an annual basis for the workforce and relates to the increase in gross wages and hot meal allowance for employees from 1 April 2024, the company announced.

In Jamnica, further recruitment was announced and tenders were opened for a large number of seasonal and permanent positions.

“This investment is the result of the excellent financial results achieved by Jamnica in the past financial year. We are continuously increasing the material income of our employees and this is the largest investment to date, which we are particularly proud of. Our employees play a key role in achieving our success and exceptional results. This is our way of thanking them for their commitment and shared achievements. Furthermore, by continuously investing in our employees, we want to create an environment in which every employee can grow and develop. With this largest annual salary increase in Jamnica’s history, we confirm our focus on creating competitive and motivating working conditions and improving benefits for our employees,” said Sinisa Muzic, CEO of Jamnica.

In addition to increasing gross wages, Jamnica is also investing in additional income so that every employee is entitled to financial rewards: holiday bonus, Christmas bonus, gift for a child, Easter bonus and an allowance for a hot meal.

In 2024, Jamnica will pay each employee at least 1,500 euros, with an additional gift of 120 euros for each child.

Jamnica states that it offers its employees other benefits, such as free general and specialist medical check-ups, education on health promotion, the importance of water consumption and healthy eating habits, the MultiSport card for access to numerous sports facilities, the organisation of workshops on the importance of mental health, health in general and the challenges of parenthood.