JANAF signs oil transport and storage contracts with Hungary’s MOL

Pixabay / Ilustracija

Oil pipeline operator JANAF has signed take-or-pay contracts with Hungarian energy group MOL for oil transport and storage for 2023, the Croatian company announced on Wednesday.

The contracts concern the transport of 2.9 million tonnes of oil through the JANAF system and the storage of 79,385 cubic metres of oil at the Omišalj Terminal as well as the storage of 70,000 cubic metres of oil at the Sisak Terminal, JANAF said in a statement via the Zagreb Stock Exchange.

The contracts were signed by MOL members MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc., MOLTRADE Mineralimpex Trading Co and for the first time Slovakia’s Slovanaft a.s.

The contracts guarantee the safe and unimpeded supply of oil refineries and markets in Hungary and Slovakia and confirm the strategic importance of JANAF for energy stability in this part of Europe, the statement said.

JANAF has posted €35.8 million in revenue for the first quarter of this year, which is an increase of nearly 38% over the same period in 2022, and a net profit of €15.1 million, up by 68%.