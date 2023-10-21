JL: Croatian company at helm of cluster removing landmines in Ukraine

Podijeli :

SERGEY BOBOK / AFP

Croatia's DIZEKO company is at the helm of a cluster which will be removing mines in Ukraine and which includes five companies from Croatia and the region, the Jutarnji List daily wrote on Saturday.

At this moment, perhaps 30 percent of the Ukrainian territory, or 174,000 square meters, has been infested by landmines, which is three times the size of Croatia.

“Six million people are at risk of landmines, 250 of them have already been killed and 500 have been injured,” Ukrainian Prime Minister Denis Smihal recently said at the International Donor Conference for Humanitarian Demining in Zagreb.

DIZEKO co-owner Darko Urukalovic said that at the beginning of the year they contacted the Ukrainian Embassy in Zagreb in order to get involved in the landmine removal. At the beginning, the representatives of DIZ-KO and another company started the talks, and today, seven months later, the company DIZ-EKO is at the head of the cluster, which currently includes five companies from Croatia and the region. It will be the largest regional cluster for demining operations that will go to Ukraine.