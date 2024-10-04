Kajtazi on the conflict with Krcmar: There was no violence, only raised voices

Podijeli :

Patrik Macek/PIXSELL

Veljko Kajtazi, the Roma minority MP accused of violence by Suzana Krcmar, president of the Croatian Romani Union “Kali Sara”, said on Friday that there had been no violence, that he had not crossed that line, but admitted that there had been "raised voices" three months ago.

Speaking to journalists in the Croatian parliament, Kajtazi said there had been no physical contact or conflict and that media reports of the incident in question were inaccurate.

“Considering all that has happened, there are institutions — State Attorney’s Office and the police — that will certainly do their part,” he said, adding that parliament recently passed the Criminal Code on the confidentiality of proceedings, which he respects as a law-abiding citizen.

“I am a humanist, a law-abiding citizen and also a gentleman”

“I have done a lot for the Roma community and worked hard for justice for the Roma. You know that I am a humanist, a law-abiding citizen and also a gentleman,” he emphasised.

When asked whether this meant that Suzana Krcmar was lying, he again referred to the confidentiality required by the Criminal Code. “If what she claims were true, I think she would already have some kind of medical certificate for physical or minor injuries,” he explained, adding that if such a document existed, journalists would have already discovered it.

He explained that the incident took place three months ago. Until two days ago, they had participated together in various events, including the organisation of the International Day of Remembrance of the Roma Victims of the Second World War, and recently Krcmar had been with him when he received an award in Grubisno Polje.

Kajtazi claims that there was no violence

He referred the reporters to his Facebook page, which shows that Krcmar took part in these events.

When journalists pressed him to clarify what exactly had happened three months ago, Kajtazi reiterated that there had been no violence and that he had not crossed that line, but acknowledged that “there were loud voices”.

He also said that the police had not contacted him or issued a statement on the matter.

Asked if there had been any “misappropriation of funds” within the “Kali Sara” association, Kajtazi said he was an honorary member of the organisation and had no authority to sign anything or give orders to sign anything.

“The only truth is that I have helped them in their work so that they can function better,” he emphasised.