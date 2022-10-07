Karlovac County businesses report 2021 net profit 86 pct up from 2020

Share:







Source: Pixabay

The profit-making enterprises with registered offices in Karlovac County reported their aggregate profit at 1.13 billion kuna (€150 million) in 2021, which was 43 percent up from 2020, state agency Hina reported on Friday, citing publicly available data released for no apparent reason by the state financial agency Fina.

Since some companies used the profit to cover their earlier losses, the net profit posted by companies based in Karlovac County totalled 892 million kuna (€119 million) in 2021, or 85.8 percent up from 2020, Fina said, when the consolidated net profit of the county’s businesses was 480 million kuna (€64 million).

The total revenues of all companies registered in Karlovac County came to 12.6 billion kuna (€1.7 billion), up 18 percent year-on-year, and their expenditures grew 14.4 percent to 11.5 billion kuna (€1.5 billion).

In therms of the revenues, the PPK meat industry was the best performer, with 1.3 billion kuna. In terms of net profit, HS Produkt, a manufacturer of small arms, fared best with 403 million kuna in posted profits. This factory was also the top performer in the terms of exports, valued at 992.4 million kuna, and in terms of employment, with 1,714 workers on its payroll.

Last year, 2,534 businesses operated in Karlovac, and employed 18,539 workers, 5.6 percent up from 2020. Their imports grew by 27.8 percent and their exports also saw a rise, of 26 percent. They had a trade surplus of 1.6 billion kuna.

The average net monthly pay was 6,003 kuna (€800), going up by 6.1 percent from 2020. The average pay was 5.5 percent lower than the national average of 6,350 kuna (€844).

Hina did not offer any explanation for the increased profits or revenue in 2021.

(€1 = 7.52 kuna)