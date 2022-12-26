KFOR confirms ‘shots were fired’ in northern Kosovo on Sunday

Podijeli :

Source: N1

KFOR told the Pristina-based Albanian-language daily Koha Ditore on Monday that "shots had been fired" in the area of Zubin Potok in northern Kosovo on Sunday, but that there were no injuries or any material damage caused.

“We can confirm that a KFOR patrol, while on duty in the vicinity of Zubin Potok, heard and saw several gunshots nearby. There were no injuries and there was no material damage. We are now checking the facts and will release more details at a later time,” Koha Ditore cited an unnamed source at KFOR.

Leader of the Belgrade-backed Serb List, Goran Rakic, denied reports disseminated by Pristina-based media that Kosovo Serbs had opened fire on KFOR troops near Zubin Potok.

“According to our information on the ground there was no attack on KFOR. Serbs in the north respect KFOR members who are there in line with UN Resolution 1244,” Rakic told the Serbian Pink TV channel, adding that “this is yet another piece of disinformation spread by Pristina.”

The Belgrade-based pro-government media reported on Sunday evening that shots were heard in Zubin Potok, with some claiming that there was an exchange of fire between the local Serbs and the Kosovo Police. The Kosovo Police said on its official Facebook account that it did not take part in any exchange of fire in Zubin Potok.

“As regards to the many queries the Kosovo Police received about whether it was attacked in Zubin Potok and whether there was an exchange of fire between the police and criminal groups, we inform you that there have been no attacks on the police, nor any exchange of fire between the Kosovo police and any group,” a message on the Kosovo Police Facebook page said.

Earlier on Sunday evening, Serbian President, Aleksandar Vucic, met with Prime Minister, Ana Brnabic, and the country’s military leaders. After the meeting, Serbia’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, General Milan Mojsilovic, “immediately left” for the town of Raska, near the border with Kosovo.

“The tasks given to the Serbian Armed Forces are precise and clear and will be fully implemented,” Mojsilovic told Pink TV, adding that “the situation is such that it requires the presence of the military” along the administrative border with Kosovo, but that he was “unable to disclose any details regarding the Sunday events in Zubin Potok.”