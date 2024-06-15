King Charles III bestows title on Jadranka Njers Beresford-Peirse

Podijeli :

Ugo AMEZ / POOL / AFP

King Charles III of the United Kingdom awarded Jadranka Njers Beresford-Peirse the title of MBE (Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her longstanding work in developing British-Croatian relations, philanthropy, and the protection of Croatia's cultural heritage.

The decoration of Jadranka Njers Beresford-Peirse, who holds the noble title “lady,” was announced on Saturday when King Charles distributed several honours on his birthday, the British Embassy in Zagreb announced on Saturday.

Jadranka Njers Beresford-Peirse was born in Đurđenovac but has spent most of her life in London.

According to the statement from the British Embassy, she and her husband Sir Henry Grant de la Poer Beresford-Peirse founded the International Trust for Croatian Monuments in 1991 “in response to the extensive war damage to Croatian landmarks, museums, and heritage.”

Over the past 33 years, the Foundation has raised funds and organized professional exchanges for the restoration and protection of Croatian historical monuments and cultural heritage, endangered by war, natural disasters, neglect, or lack of funding. It has significantly contributed to the preservation of Croatian landmarks and to UK-Croatia relations, the statement adds.

King Charles, then Crown Prince, visited Osijek in 2016 and met with the master craftsmen restoring stained glass windows, witnessing firsthand the enormous contribution of Lady Beresford-Peirse’s work, the statement notes.

The foundation, among other projects, supported the restoration of Eltz Castle in Vukovar, repairs to the Co-cathedral of Osijek, the roof of the Dubrovnik Summer Festival Palace, and the Franciscan Monastery and Church of Saint Blaise in Dubrovnik.

We are proud that Lady Jadranka’s efforts and outstanding work in connecting the best in culture and community between the UK and Croatia have been recognized with this high honour, said British Ambassador to Croatia Simon Thomas in congratulating Njers Beresford-Peirse, as announced by the British Embassy.