Kolakusic wants to separate from the DP if it forms a government with the HDZ

Mislav Kolakusic, an independent member of the European Parliament and leader of the Law and Justice party, which ran in a coalition with the right-wing Domovinski pokret (DP) party in the parliamentary election on 17 April, said on Tuesday that his party would break away from the DP if it decided to form a government with the HDZ.

“Before the election they said one thing, now they are saying something else, they do not remember anything and are taking back what they said. This is unacceptable to us,” said Kolakusic after submitting his party’s list of candidates for the European elections to the state election commission.

He added that the DP did not see fit to inform him of their plans and reiterated that those who did not keep their word were unacceptable to him.

Forming a government with the HDZ is far from what we wanted – we wanted to form a strong sovereignist camp of four to five parties that would have 40 to 45 seats in parliament and its candidate for prime minister and implement its policies, he said.

“HDZ is a meal ticket for about 200,000-300,000 people who vote to keep their jobs”

“Being a lackey for someone is absolutely unacceptable for me,” Kolakusic said.

He said that the last time he spoke with DP leader Ivan Penava and his deputy Mario Radic was on Sunday, but that he had communicated with DP members Stipo Mlinaric and Josip Dabro.

No party can disempower the HDZ on its own, it is only possible if the parties join forces, either on the left or in the sovereigntist camp, he said. “HDZ is a meal ticket for about 200,000-300,000 people who vote to keep their jobs,” he said.

As for Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, Kolakusic said he was the worst Croatian autocrat ever.