Koncar Group projects €760m revenues in 2023

Source: Zoran Pehar/N1

The Croatian engineering company Koncar Group plans to generate over €760 million in revenue, over €430 million in exports and over €60 million in investment in 2023, CEO Gordan Kolak said on Monday.

The revenue projection is based on the fact Koncar is wrapping up this year with contracts estimated at nearly €1 billion, he told reporters. In the last few years, Koncar has made big steps forward, focusing on the digital segment, and plans to become one of the bigger regional IT companies in the next decade, Kolak said.

This year, Koncar acquired the Dalekovod Group, which is now financially stable, without debt and with considerable potential. It will continue to take over companies that are important for its future business, he said, adding that acquisitions focus on the digital segment. Koncar also plans to continue to develop eco-friendly products in electrical energy, equipment and components for battery-powered and hybrid trains, and digital technology projects.

It also plans to hire 205 people so that by the end of next year the group will have 4,885 employees. Asked to comment on the introduction of extra-profit tax and if Koncar would have to pay it, Kolak said it would “but that this would not reduce its investment potential.”