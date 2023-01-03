Kosovo: KFOR removing vehicles blocking roads

Podijeli :

Source: REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

The NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, KFOR, said is it conducting operations aimed at removing vehicles blocked on a road in north Kosovo.

“The KFOR Mission is conducting engineer operations in northern Kosovo to remove some vehicles blocked on the road and to restore freedom of movement in accordance with its UN mandate,” KFOR tweeted, KoSSev reported, according to N1 Serbia.

KFOR, however, did not specify as to what blockades it was referring to and from what road the vehicles are being removed. This information was issued just days after the removal of the barricades in north Kosovo.

Serbs in north Kosovo erected the first barricades on December 10 in protest over the arrest of former Kosovo Police officer Dejan Pantic, and there were at least 14 such barricades in north Kosovo until last week.

Most of them were removed after 20 days, that is, at the end of last week, except for a barricade on a new bridge near a place called Dudin Krs, where two torched trucks are still blocking the way.