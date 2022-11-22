Kosovo PM Kurti postpones license plate fines for 48 hours at US request

Share:







Source: N1

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said late on the night of Monday-Tuesday that he agreed to a request from the US ambassador in Pristina to postpone the decision to fine drivers with Serbian-issued license plates for 48 hours.

Kurti said in a Twitter post that he would work with the US and European Union to find a solution to the vehicle license plate issue over the next two days.

“I accept his (Ambassador Jeff Hovenier’s) request for a 48-hour postponement on imposition of fines for illegal ‘KM’ (and other) car plates. I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days,” Kurti wrote.

I thank Ambassador Hovenier for his commitment and engagement. I accept his request for a 48-hour postponement on imposition of fines for illegal ‘KM’ (and other) car plates. I am happy to work with the US and the EU to find a solution during the next two days. https://t.co/iXq1SCM8JL — Albin Kurti (@albinkurti) November 21, 2022

