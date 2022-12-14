Kosovo signs EU membership application

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Parliament speaker Glauk Konjufca signed Wednesday at a ceremony in Pristina the application for Kosovo’s membership in the European Union (EU).

Prime Minster Kurti said the signing of the application was a historic moment for Kosovo and the first step toward Euro-Atlantic integration.

“Today we are making the first step toward EU membership… It is a historic moment with which we wish to open a new chapter,” said Kurti.

He said the signed application will be handed over to the Czech Republic, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency.

Kurti added that Kosovo’s progress will depend on a commitment to reforms that strengthen democracy, the rule of law and economic development, adding that the pace of moving forward will depend on Kosovo, the Pristina media reported.

The Kosovo President said it was a historic day and a historic moment and that, as far as she is concerned, Kosovo deserves to be a part of the EU.

Osmani said Pristina is now “a step closer to fulfilling its dream” and that, for Kosovo, there is no alternative but the EU.

“This act is dedicated to all citizens, to those who fought for freedom. Kosovo breathes European. The youngest country in Europe, a country of political pluralism, religious rights, an invincible contributor to peace and security deserves to be part of the EU. Our way forward is clear. We are determined to succeed. We will do our part so the EU can make the path easier. We are taking a historic step for the EU to move towards a historic decision as soon as possible,“ Osmani said after the signing.

Konjufca also said this was an important day and that the EU will be complete when all European peoples join it.

This is the first official step on the path to Kosovo’s EU membership. This journey goes through the European Commission… The application now belongs to the governments of the member countries, which we invite to vote unanimously, said Konjufca.