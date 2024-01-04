Labour minister and civil servants’ unions to meet on 11 Jan

Podijeli :

Ivan Hrstić/N1

Labour and Pension System Minister Marin Piletic said on Thursday that he would meet with trade unions of state administration and public services next Thursday, 11 January, to seek a consensus on new wage coefficients for the payment of wages in the public sector as of April.

“I invite trade unions of public and state services for an initial meeting on Thursday, 11 January,” Piletic said after today’s session of the government at which the Plenkovic cabinet decided to launch negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The new legislation on wages took effect on 1 January and now two regulations, one for state administration employees and the other for public servants, should take effect before the end of February.

New collective bargaining is being launched on how to define wages and supplements to monthly pay.

The regulations will apply to salaries earned in March and paid in April.

Under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, the government is supposed to provide a new list of job complexity indices and coefficients.

Asked by the press about the discontent of judges who complained about the government’s work to the European Commission, saying that judges’ wages are inadequate to their work, the minister said today that the pay for judges from December 2019 to September 2023 increased between 19% and 35%.

The government is committed to pursuing the policy of raising wages, he added.