Large wildfire breaks out near city of Sibenik, two families evacuated

Podijeli :

Hrvoje Jelavic / PIXSELL

A large wildfire broke out at Grebastica, a small town near the coastal city of Sbenik, around 11 am on Thursday, prompting the evacuation of two families.

Nearly 80 firefighters with 28 fire trucks are trying to put out the blaze. They are being helped by three Canadair firefighting planes and two air tractors as their efforts are being hampered by a strong wind.

The area around Grebastica has been left without electricity.