Late Zagreb Mayor’s chauffeur, city official and businessman indicted for graft

N1/ILUSTRACIJA

The USKOK anti-corruption office on Monday issued an indictment against Zdravko Krajina, a driver for the late Zagreb mayor Milan Bandic, businessman Denis Mohenski and city official Jelena Ceklic in connection with the lease of city-owned properties.

They are indicted by the Office for Suppression of Corruption and Organised Crime (USKOK) for having conspired to make it possible for the companies and businesses connected with Krajina and Mohenski to rent the city-owned land and properties, while disrespecting the rules applying to all the applicants that responded to public calls for the lease of city offices and land.

The indictment alleges that Mohenski gave €53,000 to Krajina as a bribe to the then Mayor Bandic and that Bandic gave at least €5,300 of that amount to Krajina for his services as an intermediary.