LNG Croatia to build LNG and CNG refuelling point in Zadar’s Gazenica port

Source: N1

The LNG Croatia company has invited bids for the design of a refuelling point for liquefied natural gas (LNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) in the Gazenica port of the central Adriatic city of Zadar.

The invitation was announced on the company’s website, and the deadline for the submission of bids is 17 October.

Responding to a query from Hina, LNG Croatia said it was considering the possibility of building fuelling points elsewhere as well, in line with the national policy framework and the growing importance of LNG as fuel in the EU. It said that this would further boost the development of the LNG market in Croatia.

The company said that the aim was to ensure that LNG-fuelled vehicles and vessels could use the Trans-European Transport Network and Croatia’s maritime and inland waterways, and to maximise the potential of the LNG terminal at Omisalj on the northern Adriatic island of Krk. It added that work had begun on increasing the terminal’s capacity.

The gasification capacity would be increased by installing an additional gasification module with a maximum gasification and natural gas delivery capacity of 250,000 cubic metres per hour.

The Omisalj terminal started operating commercially in January 2021. According to LNG Croatia, the terminal has imported 5.7 million cubic metres of LNG and delivered 3.4 billion cubic metres of natural gas into the transport system.