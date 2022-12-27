LNG Croatia: We delivered more than 4bn of cubic meters of gas since Jan 2021

Podijeli :

Source: N1

Since the start of commercial operations in January 2021, the liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal at Omisalj on the island of Krk has gasified more than 6.6 million cubic meters of LNG and delivered more than 4 billion cubic meters of gas "into the Croatian pipeline system," state news platform Hina said on Tuesday, citing a press release on the website of LNG Croatia, the state-owned company operating the terminal.

This year, the same as last year, over 60 percent of “all quantities of natural gas that entered the Croatian transport system” entered through the LNG terminal, the company said on its website in an unsigned press release.

“In the current gas year, eight LNG transport ships have been unloaded, and another 23 vessels are expected to arrive before the end of the gas year,” Hina cited the company. According to Croatian law, the officially designated “gas year” starts on 1 October of the current year and ends on 1 October of the next year.

“All this proves the importance of the terminal for the natural gas market in Croatia and this part of Europe,” LNG Croatia said.