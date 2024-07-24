Split Airport: Key IT system restored after cyber attack

Podijeli :

Foto: Dalmacija Danas, Roko Pavlinušić

The deputy director of Split Airport, Pero Bilas, announced on Wednesday morning that the important IT system, which was paralysed by a hacker attack on Monday evening and brought air traffic to a standstill, has been restored.

“During the night, the critical IT system for passenger and aircraft handling was restored. As this is a complex system, it is still necessary to update all the data and make the final adjustments,” he said.

According to Wednesday’s flight schedule, he added, about 80 aircraft and 25,000 passengers are expected.

The airport’s IT system was attacked by the hacker group Akira, resulting in all flights being cancelled and planes being diverted to other airports.

Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic said on Tuesday that the cyber attack was a classic ransomware case, where a ransom is demanded for the release of data, and that authorities had identified an international group from Eurasia. He added that “there are no negotiations with criminal groups”.