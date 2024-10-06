Local elections underway in BiH, postponed in areas struck by devastating flash floods

Podijeli :

N1 BiH / F.Z.

Citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina are voting for their mayors and local assemblies on Sunday. The local election comes two days after devastating floods killed at least 18 people and caused massive destruction in large parts of the country. The vote was postponed in some of the areas that were the most severely affected.

A total of 3,400,204 citizens registered in the Central Voter Register have the right to vote across both semi-autonomous entities in the country.

A pilot project involving the use of equipment for the electronic counting of ballots, equipment for the electronic identification of voters and video surveillance is being implemented this year at certain polling stations. This is based on the amendments to the Election Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina, imposed in March this year by the High Representative of the international community in BiH.

These amendments also prohibit the candidacy of persons convicted of war crimes before any international or domestic court.

The Central Election Commission of Bosnia and Herzegovina has accredited more than 2,000 observers on behalf of 58 organizations, and it is expected that there will be around 40,000 election observers of political entities accredited by municipal and city election commissions.

Due to the floods, the BiH Central Election Commission postponed the local elections in Jablanica, Konjic, Kiseljak, Kresevo ​​and Fojnica.