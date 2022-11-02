Low-cost carrier Eurowings cuts routes serving Belgrade, Sarajevo, Split, Zagreb

Share:







Source: Odd ANDERSEN / AFP

German low-cost carrier Eurowings announced it would vut down on routes served in the former Yugoslavia this winter season, which will affect their service to Belgrade, Sarajevo, Split and Zagreb.

Eurowings is becoming increasingly problematic for the Lufthansa Group due to high costs. The carrier will have five fewer planes next year and has stopped all plans for network growth for 2023, Biznisinfo wrote.

When it comes to Sarajevo, Lufthansa’s low-cost subsidiary will suspend flights from Stuttgart starting from November 28 to December 19, and again from January 9 to February 25. Furthermore, services from Cologne to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina will be suspended from January 11 to February 17.

Further plans for the 2023 summer season remain uncertain as the carrier seeks to maintain its network of 76 aircraft, fewer than it had available this year.

Wizz Air, another low-cost carrier, also recently made a decision to shut down its base in Sarajevo and suspend a large number of flights. On the other hand, Wizz air is increasing its operations from Tuzla, while Ryanair has been flying from that city since Tuesday.