Ludbreg to host national road cycling championship

Podijeli :

EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Ludbreg, a town in northwestern Varazdin County, will host the national road cycling championship from 22 to 24 June 2023, which will include time trials and road races.

The sporting event was presented on Thursday, and Mayor Dubravko Bilic said that he was pleased that the best Croatian cyclists would again come to Ludbreg, which has been one of the hosts of the CRO Race for several years.

The director of the race, Bruno Radotic, said that two races would take place. The 8.3-kilometre time trial will be held on 22 June, while the 10-kilometre road race will take place on 24 June.