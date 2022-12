Podijeli :

Source: EMSC

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake hit the southern part of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Friday evening, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 21:05, was about five kilometres away from the southern town of Stolac.

The quake could also be felt in Sarajevo, Zenica, Mostar and other cities, as well as in Montenegro and Croatia.