Major telecom A1 Croatia posts €131m profit in Jan-Sep 2022, 4 pct up from 2021

Source: Pixabay /Ilustracija

In the first nine months of this year, the A1 Hrvatska telecom saw an annual increase in revenue of 3.4% to €347.8 million and in operating profit of 4% to €130.9 million, the company said on Wednesday.

The rise in total revenue was supported by a growth of the user base and a 22% rise in ICT revenue as well as roaming revenue.

Investments in the said period totalled €58 million, with 10% more invested year on year in the fibre-optic and 5G networks.

The mobile user base increased by 1% and the average revenue per user by 1.6% to €11.

The number of households with fixed-line access increased by 5.2%, the number of broadband internet users by 8.6%, TV service users by 1.6%, and landline users by 3.7%.