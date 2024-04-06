Make the Scene! – Pula Film Festival and United Media have now opened applications for the international workshop and TV series pitching

Podijeli :

United Media

Pula Film Festival and United Media launched the partnership project "Make the Scene!" and published a call for participation in an international workshop on TV series script development. The best project will be awarded a prize of €10.000.

All talented authors are invited to submit, independently or jointly with production companies, their original and high-quality feature TV series projects that will make an impact in the world of contemporary storytelling. Registration for the “Make the Scene!” workshop, to be held as part of the 71st Pula Film Festival, is open from 2-30 April 2024.

To submit the project, use the application form available on the Festival’s website:

By early June, the pre-selection jury of the Pula Film Festival and United Media will select the six best projects that will participate in a workshop where all invited authors, under the expert guidance of mentors, will further develop their projects in two modules and prepare themselves for pitching that will take place during the Pula Film Festival. The first module will be held online on 15 and 16 July 2024, while the second module will be held on-site during the Pula Film Festival, from 15-17 July 2024.

During the Festival, an expert jury will choose the best out of six projects, which will be awarded a prize of €10.000 and an exclusive opportunity to further develop its project in cooperation with United Media, a leading media company in Southeast Europe, currently operating in eight countries and already having 40 projects in its production catalogue ‒ series that have been adapted and sold in more than 30 countries around the world.

Feature TV series, regardless of their format, number of episodes and genre are eligible to compete. Projects must be written in English and there is no limit on the number of applications per applicant. The only requirement is that the projects submitted in previous calls for competition, public invitations and similar have not received financial support or award of any kind. Projects from Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Kosovo, Albania, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Italy, and Austria can apply.

Applications must include the following: a short biography of the author or of the author’s team, logline, series synopsis, pilot episode synopsis, characterization of the main protagonists, season treatment and two scenes written in script format. The project selection committee will receive applications under a code i.e., without information about the applicant.

The 71st edition of the Pula Film Festival will be held this summer from 11-18 July. In the magical Arena, the sumptuous Istrian National Theater and the Valli Cinema best Croatian films, Croatian minority coproductions, the attractive international programme “Greater Adria”, whose repertoire is based on European and independent films, and a special treat for the general public – the “PoPular Programmme”, which will bring global hits with a strong author’s signature in the Arena, will be screened. The cooperation between Pula Film Festival and United Media and the launch of a workshop and TV series pitching “Make the Scene!” represent a valuable contribution to the development of the festival industrial program PulaPRO towards the international scene.