Man arrested on suspicion of committing war crime in Vukovar as a 15-year-old

Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

A 46-old-man has been arrested on the suspicion that he had physically abused and raped a teenage girl during the war in Vukovar 31 years ago, the General Police Directorate said on Tuesday.

The suspect was a 15-year-old armed civilian when, together with other Serb paramilitaries, he used the circumstances of the war in Vukovar in April 1992 and took part in the physical abuse and rape of a 19-year-old girl, subjecting her to suffering and humiliation, the police said.

Following the investigation, the suspect was placed in the custody of the Osijek-Baranja County Police Department and a criminal complaint has been filed with the County Prosecutor’s Office in the eastern city of Osijek.

The police said that no further details would be released about the case to protect the dignity of the victim.