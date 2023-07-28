Man found dead under rubble in Trogir dock

Podijeli :

N1/ILUSTRACIJA

The man that was reported to be trapped under the rubble of a wall that collapsed in the Trogir shipyard was found dead, the Split police reported on Friday afternoon.

The man died when the wall fell down on Friday morning and it took an hour and a half for firefighters to remove the rubble and pull the dead body from the site, the police said.

Another two men who sustained injures in the accident were admitted to hospital.

The local office of the State Attorney General (DORH) and inspectorate have been informed of the accident and they are going to investigate the case.