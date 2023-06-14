Man remanded in custody for inciting violence and hate at Zagreb’s Pride parade

Podijeli :

Matija Habljak/PIXSELL

A Zagreb County Court investigating judge on Wednesday ordered that a 41-year-old man, suspected of inciting hate and violence at last Saturday's Pride parade, be remanded in custody for a month.

The municipal prosecutor’s office said the 41-year-old was remanded in custody due to the risk that he could repeat the offence, noting that it would appeal against the judge’s decision to reject the prosecutors’ motion to remand in custody a 53-year-old man who is also suspected of inciting hate and violence during Zagreb Pride 2023.

The prosecutors said that the two men, acting in collusion and dressed in T-shirts with a specific inscription, shouted discriminatory and degrading messages at the event to incite hate towards persons of different sexual orientation.

The police also reported two 20-year-olds for attempted theft, motivated by hate.

The police are continuing an investigation to determine the identity of a person who on Saturday approached a 25-year-old participant in the Pride parade and ripped a rainbow flag off him.

The 25-year-old fell on the ground, and the yet unidentified man verbally assaulted him, after which he walked away with the flag. The police charged him with aggravated theft, motivated by hate.

A total of 14 persons were arrested during the Pride parade, including 10 minors who were released after they were interviewed by the police.

Five of them were not found to have committed offences that would warrant ex-officio prosecution, one minor will be charged with a misdemeanor under the Act on the Personal Identity Card, and four are still under investigation for threatening a 29-year-old participant in the Pride parade.