Man suspected of setting judge’s car on fire handed over to detention warden

Podijeli :

Dubravka Petric/PIXSELL

The Osijek-Baranja County police have completed the criminal investigation into a 37-year-old man suspected of setting fire to the car owned by Osijek County Court judge Vlasta Simenic-Kovac on Easter Sunday and handed him over to a detention warden, the police reported on Thursday.

Without revealing the identity of either the judge or the suspect, the police said they suspect that the 37-year-old man set fire to a parked car in downtown Osijek on April 9 at around 6 am, after which he drove away.

The vehicle was completely burned, the car parked next to it was also damaged, and the 62-year-old owner suffered financial damage in the amount of €30,000.