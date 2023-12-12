Mayor: Four new kindergartens opened in Zagreb this year

Podijeli :

Unsplash / Ilustracija

Zagreb Mayor Tomislav Tomasevic on Monday opened a kindergarten in the Odranski Obrez neighbourhood, stressing that in 2023 the city authorities had opened four new kindergartens and that another 10 would be opened in 2024.

The newly opened kindergarten in Odranski Obrez is one of the projects the previous city administration had promised for a number of years, Tomasevic said, adding that he is very glad the kindergarten has finally been opened.

Another kindergarten was opened today, in Sesvetska Selnica, while the other two, in Kasina and Sesvete, were opened in May and November, respectively.

In addition to kindergarten construction and expansion, significant funds have been invested in improving working conditions in kindergartens – from wages and other material rights to the hiring of new kindergarten teachers and assistant caregivers for kindergarten children of younger age groups, Tomasevic said.

“We are committed to the goal of universal access to kindergarten care,” said Deputy Mayor Danijela Dolenec, announcing plans for the expansion of a few schools. She noted that projects were being prepared for EU co-funding under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.