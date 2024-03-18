Mayor of Srebrenica threatens N1 correspondent

Podijeli :

N1

The mayor of Srebrenica, Mladen Grujicic, called journalist Marinko Sekulic Kokeza, a correspondent for Deutsche Welle, N1 and other international media, on Sunday evening, threatening and insulting him.

“He called me via [Facebook] Messenger and started insulting and threatening me, saying that I will remember him. I didn’t get into an argument with him. I did not respond to his words. I take these threats seriously,” Sekulic said briefly, noting that he then called the police and reported the threats and asked for protection.

The Srebrenica Police Department told N1 that the report had been received and that they would respond in the near future.

Sekulic believes that the reason for the threats is that he shared a text from a news portal on his Facebook profile that is linked to Grujicic.

Marinko Sekulic is a journalist who returned to Srebrenica with his family in the early 2000s, where he still lives today with his wife Nermina. Until his retirement, he worked for numerous domestic and foreign media, including Srebrenica Municipality Radio. He is currently a correspondent for Deutsche Welle and N1.