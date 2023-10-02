Media: Arenasport channel in Kosovo airs footage praising Banjska incident

Podijeli :

RTK2

Arenasport channel, broadcast by a number of cable operators in Kosovo, aired footage relating to the incident in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo in a series of sports programmes throughout Saturday, according to RTK2.

The head of the Independent Media Commission (KPM), Jeton Mehmeti, wrote on his Facebook that many people had informed him the previous night that the content was broadcast even on some KPM-licensed broadcasters.

Mehmeti promised that the issue will be looked into on Monday, while on Tuesday the Commission will decide on the case.

“We were notified by many people last night that some of the KPM-licenced broadcasters are airing video messages that threaten the public peace and order. We have begun collecting evidence today. Tomorrow we will analyse the results and we will decide on the case on Tuesday at the Commission meeting,” Mehmeti wrote on Facebook.

The footage, which was broadcast by a number of cable operators in Kosovo, praises the attackers killed in the Kosovo police operation in the village of Banjska in northern Kosovo on September 24, when a Kosovo police officer Afrim Bunjaku was killed.

The footage shows the Banjska monastery and the date when the attack took place.