Median net wage in Zagreb in February €1,186

Podijeli :

Unsplash/ilustracija

The average monthly net salary in Zagreb was €1,439 in February 2024, a nominal increase of 2.1% compared to January 2024 and 11.4% compared to February 2023, according to the City Office for Economy, Environmental Sustainability and Strategic Planning.

The highest average monthly net salary was paid in the pharmaceutical industry (€3,228) and the lowest in the leather industry (€855).

The median net salary in February was €1,186, which means that half of the employees earned more and half less than this amount.

Compared to the national average of monthly net wages in February, which was €1,248, the average monthly net wage in Zagreb was €191 higher.