The 17th Subversive Festival takes place from 20 May to 6 June in Zagreb

Podijeli :

The 17th edition of the Subversive Festival will take place from 20 May to 8 June. The programme includes around 40 documentary and feature films, numerous panel discussions, lectures, book presentations, exhibitions, multimedia events and guest appearances, and the central theme is "Living beyond capitalism".

The main guest is Angela Davis, the US-American Marxist and feminist political activist, who will give a lecture on 7 June.

The Subversive Film Festival will take place from 20 to 26 May at Kinoteka, Dokukino KIC and MSU Zagreb.

The Subversive Forum, which will take place from 27 May to 1 June at the KIC, will focus on climate change and the environmental crisis.