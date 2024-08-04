Medved: Operation Storm laid foundations for Croatia’s prosperous development

Podijeli :

Dusko Jaramaz/PIXSELL

Veterans' Minister Tomo Medved on Sunday issued a congratulatory message for Victory and Homeland Thanksgiving Day, Croatian Veterans' Day and the 29th anniversary of Operation Storm, saying that 1995's military and police offensive laid foundations for the prosperous development of Croatia.

“We celebrate our victory, proud of our past and focused on the future, grateful to all Croatian defenders and commemorating all those who sacrificed their lives for Croatian freedom and independence,” Medved said.

He emphasised that Operation Storm was crucial in ending the Homeland War, in which Croatian defenders, led by the first Croatian President, Dr Franjo Tuđman, liberated most of the occupied territory and ensured the restoration of Croatia’s territorial integrity.

“Operation Storm was not only a military victory, but also a triumph of will, patriotism and unwavering determination to win freedom. In Operation Storm, we showed all the strength and unity of the Croatian army and police, the Croatian people in the homeland and in the diaspora. United and determined, we defeated the Serbian aggressor and laid the foundations for the peaceful and prosperous development of our homeland,” Medved said.