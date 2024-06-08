3. Maj shipyard launches first of two pontoons for Viktor Lenac shipyard

Podijeli :

Nel Pavletic/PIXSELL

The first of two pontoons for the Viktor Lenac shipyard was launched at Rijeka's 3. Maj shipyard on Saturday, and the keel was laid for the other pontoon.

The pontoon built for Viktor Lenac is 78 metres long, 24.4 metres wide and 7.9 metres high.

3. Maj director Edi Kučan said the launch proved that shipbuilding in the area was very much developed and important and that it should be preserved and strengthened. In that context, he thanked the government for making it possible for the shipyard to continue operating as well as the authorities of Primorje-Gorski Kotar County.

Viktor Lenac director Sandra Uzelac said today’s launch was yet another step in the renovation and upgrading of the shipyard’s Dock 11, which for the shipyard means sustainable development and flexible dock capacity for clients.

The project to build the two pontoons amounts to around €17 million, she said, expressing satisfaction that the shipyard was financing it with own funds.

Speaking of the shipyard’s operations in the first half of the year, she expressed satisfaction, mentioning in that context work on the vessels of the Jadrolinija shipping company and cooperation with the US Navy.

Sea, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Oleg Butković said today’s launch was a big event for both shipyards, Rijeka and the entire country, noting that it bore evidence of the resilience of the shipbuilding industry.

In mid-March, an invitation was published for expressions of interest in the purchase of the 100% interest in 3. Maj’s daughter company 3. Maj Rijeka 1905, on the condition the company continues with shipbuilding activity, and interest was expressed by six European shipbuilding companies.

In the coming period, binding offers will be invited, representatives of the Rijeka-based shipyard said.

The 3. Maj Rijeka 1905 was established for the sake of continuation of shipbuilding activity, and under the restructuring plan for 3. Maj, the new company, recapitalised with operating assets, will carry on with the shipbuilding activity without the financial burdens from the previous periods.

The 3. Maj shipyard will complete work on the previously agreed jobs, including a bulk cargo vessel for the Canadian company Algoma, to be finished by mid-June at the latest, while new jobs will be contracted by the daughter company.

In late January this year emergency management measures were introduced for the 3. Maj shipyard, as a condition set by the government which in 2023 approved collateral for a second loan for 3. Maj to finish the bulk cargo vessel for Algoma.