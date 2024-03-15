Milanovic will run as the SDP candidate for PM in the parliamentary elections: ‘Rivers of justice will flow in spring’

Podijeli :

Davor Puklavec/PIXSELL

President Zoran Milanovic came to the press conference of the leader of the opposition party SDP, Pedja Grbin, and announced that he will be the party's candidate for prime minister in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

“There are times in everyone’s life when we have to step out of our comfort zone. That time came for me with the imposition of a certain Turudic, and that was the last straw,” Milanovic said, adding that all attempts to prevent this ended in lawlessness. “It’s time to saddle the horses,” he said.

Milanovic promised, as he has in the past, a determined and clean government. “We will drive out the thieves, the oppressors and their accomplices. With me, you know where you stand. I and my colleagues have not sinned against the authorities, you have seen that, you know that, and we will not do that either. The faith and the strength to work together are greater than the differences,” he said.

“The rivers of justice will flow in the spring and we will live in a better, fairer Croatia,” he said.

Zoran Milanovic was Croatian prime minister between 2011 and 2016.