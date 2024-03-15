Milanovic has decided: The parliamentary election will take place on Wednesday 17 April

Podijeli :

Sime Zelic / Pixsell

In his press release, President Zoran Milanovic announced that the parliamentary election will take place on Wednesday, 17 April.

“The President of the Republic, Zoran Milanovic, has issued a Decision on calling for the election of representatives to the Croatian Parliament. According to the Decision on calling for election of representatives to the Croatian Parliament, election at polling stations in the Republic of Croatia will be held on Wednesday, 17 April 2024, and election at polling stations at the seat of diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Croatia will be held on Tuesday, 16 April and Wednesday, 17 April 2024.

The Decision on calling for the election of representatives to the Croatian Parliament enters into force today, 15 March 2024.

According to the Act on the Election of Representatives to the Croatian Parliament, Article 5, paragraph 3, the day of the election is a non-working day.

President Milanovic has also issued a Decision on the election of members to the European Parliament from the Republic of Croatia. According to the Decision on calling the election of members to the European Parliament from the Republic of Croatia, election will be held at polling stations in the Republic of Croatia and at the seat of diplomatic and consular missions of the Republic of Croatia on Sunday, 9 June 2024.

The Decision on calling the elections of members to the European Parliament from the Republic of Croatia will enter into force on Tuesday, 9 April 2024,” reads President Milanovic’s press release.

Milanovic announced the date one day after the dissolution of the Croatian Parliament.