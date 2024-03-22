Milanovic: If the Constitutional Court dares to change the election date, it will not end well

Podijeli :

President Zoran Milanovic once again criticised the Constitutional Court on Friday. He said that it will not end well if the court dares to change the date of the parliamentary election, which he has set for 17 April.

“Go ahead. What they have done so far has elements of a coup d’état,” he said in the eastern town of Vinkovci, adding that election dates are set by the president, not the Constitutional Court.

“No constitutional court can stick its dirty little fingers in there, under any circumstances, except in the event of a natural disaster, an earthquake or a state of emergency,” he said.

“I dare them to change the election date. This will not end well. I will call an election again.”

Milanovic said he has to remain president because if he resigned, “they” would immediately declare a state of emergency, manipulate the election date and probably call a presidential election first.