Milanovic: If you don’t want Vucic to spoil the show, don’t invite him

The Ukraine-SouthEast Europe summit in Dubrovnik on Wednesday was a "show" by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who should not have been invited, Croatian President Zoran Milanovic said in Krakow on Friday.

Milanovic took part in the Arraiolos Group summit on Friday, a meeting of the presidents of the European Union without executive powers. In addition to the Croatian President, the event was attended by the Presidents of Poland as host, Bulgaria, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Hungary, Germany, Slovakia and Slovenia.

“That was Plenkovic’s decision”

Referring to the recent summit in Dubrovnik, to which he was not invited, President Milanovic commented on Prime Minister Plenkovic’s statement that, according to protocol, either the Prime Minister or the President attends such summits.

President Milanovic said that this was Plenkovic’s decision. “We probably would have agreed that I would not attend, and he is right about that, but all other motives are as dirty as ever. But technically he is right and I agree with him,” the president explained.

President Milanovic also commented on the statements made by Vucic in Dubrovnik, who said that Serbia sees the issue of aggression in 1991 in relation to Croatia completely differently, or one hundred per cent differently.

“I thought it would not end well”

“When I heard that Vucic had been invited to Dubrovnik, I thought it wouldn’t end well. Vucic is the president of a country that still has direct relations with Moscow, does not impose sanctions and goes its own way. How can you expect Vucic to agree to a statement that was unintelligently drafted by Plenkovic and his associates and which mentions sanctions against Russia?” the president asked, adding that it would have been wiser not to invite him.

“If you want to talk to Vucic and make sure he doesn’t spoil the show, then adjust the content and tone, or, what’s smarter, don’t invite him. As soon as you invite him and mention the destruction of Dubrovnik, which we all know is true, he will interfere. What did you want to achieve with that?” asked the President.