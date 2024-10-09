Why wasn’t Milanovic invited to the summit? Grlic-Radman: He would only have undermined the values of the summit

Podijeli :

N1

The Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Gordan Grlic-Radman, made a statement to the media at the Ukraine-Southeast Europe Summit in Dubrovnik and commented on the absence of President Zoran Milanovic.

The summit was co-organised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and brought together senior representatives from 12 countries, including Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, while Milanovic was not invited.

Grlic-Radman explained that Milanovic participates in other events, such as the Brdo-Brijuni Process in Montenegro, and that this summit was organised by the government, especially the prime minister.

“Milanovic has done nothing but embarrass Croatia by spreading the same untruths over and over again”

He emphasised that “every official has their own formats and events” and suggested that Milanovic’s presence may have undermined the values of the summit due to his controversial statements.

The minister recalled Milanovic’s “controversial statements” and noted that at one moment he behaved neutrally, while at another he compared Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu. Grlic-Radman added that Milanovic, who is currently in Montenegro, “does not recognise the context of the place where he is”

He criticised the president’s policy, stating that Milanovic “does not know his duties and does not know what he should do” and that his actions and statements harm Croatia’s national interests.

Finally, the minister emphasised that Milanovic has done nothing but embarrass Croatia throughout his term in office by repeatedly spreading the same untruths and frightening the public, which further damages the country’s reputation.”