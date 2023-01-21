Milanovic, Orban meet in Budapest

Podijeli :

Source: Zoltan Kovacs Twitter

Croatian President Zoran Milanovic met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest on Friday, Milanovic's office said in a press release.

They met, before a working dinner, at House of Music, a new museum dedicated to the history of music.

Orban and Milanovic “discussed bilateral relations and topical international affairs at a working dinner,” Zoltan Kovacs from Orban’s office said on Twitter.

Before meeting with Orban, Milanovic, on a two-day official visit to Hungary, met with President Katalin Novak and with representatives of the Croatian community, on which he called to do everything so that the good relations between the two countries could continue.

“We are good neighbours, but we differ. We know where the line is. We also know that we are in Europe together. They have their problems, we have ours, but when it was complicated, in the early 90s, they were friendly. One should continue to build on that,” Milanovic told them.

“Misunderstandings, if they existed at all, were tiny in relation to what the area of cooperation and friendship represents,” he said, adding that today there are no “painfully outstanding issues.”

According to the 2011 census, Hungary has a Croatian population of 26,774, but according to data of the Croatian Self-Government, there are actually about 50,000.

Their minority rights are exercised via the Croatian Self-Government, a legitimate political and administrative body of Croats in Hungary. The Alliance of Croats in Hungary is the umbrella cultural association with a network of regional societies.

Since 2014, all minority communities in Hungary are entitled to their representative in parliament who does not have voting rights. In last year’s parliamentary election, Jozo Solga was elected the Croatian community’s MP.

On Saturday, Milanovic is expected to attend the opening of the “Veszprem-Balaton – European Capital of Culture” event.